Paul Pogba’s agent to hold talks on his Man Utd future in November

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is set to meet Manchester United officials in November to discuss his client’s future at the club, according to The Guardian.

Raiola is reportedly seeking to establish whether the Old Trafford hierarchy will continue to back Mourinho even if results and the negative atmosphere around the club do not improve.

If he is told there is no prospect of Mourinho leaving, he is expected to start negotiating the 25-year-old’s exit.

He wants to know whether United would be willing to let Pogba go in January or next summer. But he has delayed the talks until November to see whether Mourinho is sacked beforehand.

The frosty relationship between Mourinho and Pogba hit a new low this week. The United boss stripped the France international of his vice-captaincy duties, then clashed on the training ground in front of TV cameras.

Pogba’s assertion that the team should attack more at home, followed by a jovial social media post during United’s Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County, were the latest flashpoints.

United’s £89m record signing is under contract until June 2021.