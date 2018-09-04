Photo: Arsenal star meets his new coach for the first time

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been getting acquainted with his new national team boss.

The Egypt star reported for international duty this week and met new coach Javier Aguirre for the first time.

Mexico, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol coach Aguirre was appointed last month to replace Hector Cuper, who led Egypt at the 2018 World Cup

Writing on Twitter, Elneny said: “Welcome Mister very happy to meet you and I hope to succeed together with the national team.”