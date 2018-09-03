Photo: Arsenal star training with his national team

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reported for international duty with Armenia.

The former Manchester United man took to social media to share a photo of him at work on the training pitch in Baku having jetted out to the former Soviet republic after his club side’s win at Cardiff City yesterday.

Mkhitaryan and his team-mates kick-off their Nations League campaign with a home game against Liechtenstein on September 6.

They then travel to Macedonia for their second game on September 9.

Writing on Twitter, the Gunners star said: “Getting ready to kick off the new UEFA Nations League.”