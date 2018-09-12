Photo: David De Gea shares dressing room photo

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has shared a photo from inside the Spain dressing room.

De Gea and his team-mates were celebrating their Nations League win over Croatia in Elche yesterday evening.

The United keeper kept a clean sheet, while his outfield colleagues put six past the World Cup finalists.

He wrote in Spanish: “Great match. We continue.”

Chelsea quartet Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta also feature in De Gea’s photo.