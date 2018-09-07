Photo: Harry Kane reveals gold boots for Spain game

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed the gold boots he will wear for England’s game against Spain.

The 25-year-old took to social media to share images of his fancy footwear for Saturday’s game.

Kane is donning the special boots in recognition of his first appearance for England since winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He scored six goals for Gareth Southgate’s side during the tournament.

Kane told his Twitter followers: “Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots 👌.”