Photo: Mo Salah still wearing strapping on his injured shoulder

Liverpool star Mo Salah gave the club’s supporters a fresh scare when he was forced to change his shirt during last night’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Egypt international removed his jersey to reveal that he is still wearing strapping on the shoulder injury he sustained against Real Madrid in last season’s final.

Salah carried himself gingerly after rushing back to play in the World Cup, but most supporters would have expected him to be fully recovered from the injury after four months since he sustained it.

It is possible his strapping is precautionary given that shoulders that have been dislocated are more prone to popping out of the joint again.