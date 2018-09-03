Photo: Paul Pogba arrives home for international duty
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared a photo on social media showing him arriving at Clairefontaine for international duty with France.
Pogba can be seen admiring the second star – in honour of Les Bleus’ winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia – on the steps at the entrance to the training base.
Writing on Twitter, the United star told his followers he was “back home”.
Pogba has his team-mates face UEFA Nations League games against Germany and Netherlands over the next week-and-a-half.
De retour à la maison ⭐⭐ @equipedefrance #fiersdetrebleus pic.twitter.com/vXkHyThbKt
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 3, 2018