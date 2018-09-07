Photo: Tottenham’s Lucas Moura poses with player of the month award

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura has posed with his trophy after being named the Premier League player of the month for August.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, aged 26, scored three goals in three games for Spurs last month.

He held his award while sporting his Tottenham training kit at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

Moura scored two goals in the 0-3 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and was also on target in the 3-1 victory against Fulham.