Photo: Wayne Rooney takes his son to meet Neymar and former Man Utd colleague

Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has used his connections to wangle his way into the Brazil camp.

The Selecao are currently in Rooney’s new stomping ground of Washington DC for a friendly against El Salvador.

The DC United man took the opportunity to take his son Kai to meet Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

As the photo taken of the moment shows, Rooney’s ex-United colleague Andreas Pereira was the inside man on this particular job.