Photos: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira training with Uruguay

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared a series of photos showing him at work with Uruguay.

The 22-year-old has been on the gym and on the training ground with his national team.

He was last with his Uruguay colleagues at the World Cup in Russia, shortly before his transfer to the Gunners from Sampdoria.

Writing on Twitter, Torreira told his followers: “We keep training thinking about Friday’s match.”

Uruguay face Mexico in a friendly in Houston, Texas, on Friday evening. Torreira is in line to win a ninth cap for his country.