Photos: Diogo Dalot’s sister watches his Man Utd debut

Manchester United youngster Diogo Dalot had his sister in the crowd to support him as he made his debut for the club yesterday evening.

His singer-songwriter sister Mariana, aged 22, travelled to Switzerland to watch her brother in action in the Red Devils’ Champions League opener against Young Boys.

She saw her younger sibling impress on his first appearance for his new club.

After the match, she posted photos of herself in the crowd on social media.

She wrote: “That is the beginning of the best story of your life, you are my greatest pride.”