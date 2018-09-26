Photos: Zinedine Zidane in UK amid Man Utd rumours

Zinedine Zidane has shared photos showing him in the UK as rumours persist that he is being lined up as Manchester United’s next manager.

The former Real Madrid coach was linked with the Old Trafford hot-seat when Jose Mourinho’s side lost back-to-back Premier League games earlier this season. Reports suggested Zidane had already drawn up a list of potential transfer targets for United.

The pressure on Mourinho has increased after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Championship side Derby County.

Zidane posted on Instagram to show he is in London. The World Cup winner was in the city for FIFA’s The Best awards, where he was named coach of the year.

But he appears to have extended his stay in the UK with wife Veronique. The couple have been on the tourist trail around the capital, with buses and telephone boxes proving to be the star attractions.