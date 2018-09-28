Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen linked with Chelsea takeover

Paul Allen, owner of NFL franchise the Seattle Seahawks, wants to buy Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 65-year-old, who also owns the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team, has reportedly held discussions with agent Pini Zahavi about a takeover.

Zahavi is a close friend of Blues owner Roman Abramovich and has been tasked with exploring the possibility of offloading the club.

Abramovich’s interest in Chelsea has been rumoured to have dwindled in recent seasons. His difficulties securing a UK visa appear to have convinced him that it might be time to sell the club he has owned for 15 years.

Allen, who was was the co-founder of Microsoft with Bill Gates, is said to have met Zahavi in New York earlier this month.

He faces competition from Britain’s richest man, chemical magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is also keen to buy the Blues.

Abramovich is thought to have priced the club at £3 billion.