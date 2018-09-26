Are special mineral drinks the secret to Liverpool’s perfect start to the season?

Liverpool’s 100 per cent start to the season is being fuelled by two secret mineral drinks, according to German publication SportBild.

The Reds are reportedly working closely with Mark Warnecke, a former world champion swimmer, who has developed the drinks.

Warnecke became the oldest person to win a swimming world title since 1971 when he took gold at the age of 35 in 2005. He has since progressed to helping other athletes get the same edge he got from his homemade mineral drinks.

He reportedly accepted an offer from Liverpool nutritionist Mona Nemmer to develop drinks for Jurgen Klopp’s squad. He has delivered an orange drink and a citron version, which are both claimed to speed up regeneration and recovery after exercise.

And they seem to be working so far.

Warnecke’s previous clients include former swimmer Dara Torres, who came out of retirement at the age of 41 after giving birth and recorded her quickest times since her early twenties.

She took extra drug tests on a voluntary basis to address rumours of doping.