Spurs fail in £44m bid

Tottenham Hotspur had a £44m bid for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong rejected in the summer transfer window, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

De Jong, aged 21, was reportedly a €50m target for Spurs, who ultimately ended the window without making a single addition to their squad.

They reportedly went up against Barcelona for the Netherlands international, though the Spanish champions were only prepared to offer €30m.

But both Spurs and Barca were told that the player was not for sale. Ajax were not prepared to weaken their squad by selling another homegrown talent having already sold Justin Kluivert to Roma earlier in the window.

But De Jong’s two suitors are thought to retain their interest in signing him and are likely to make further checks on his availability heading into future transfer windows.

Premier League champions Manchester City and French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring De Jong’s situation.