Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris pleads guilty to drink driving

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The France international was arrested in Marylebone last month after being pulled over by police in the early hours of the morning and failing a roadside breathalyser test.

Lloris, aged 31, this morning admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit when his Porsche was stopped. Officers in an umarked police car spotted him driving at 15mph in a 30mph zone. He was also veering his car towards parked vehicles.

The Spurs captain had to be helped from his car and vomit was seen inside the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, appeared at court in person wearing a dark suit and no tie.

The court heard he had been dining in a restaurant in central London, where fellow diners sent a succession of drinks to his table.