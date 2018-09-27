Spurs and Man Utd target Ryan Sessegnon opens contract talks

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has opened talks with the club about a new long-term contract, according to the BBC.

The 18-year-old has been linked with transfers to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and a host of other leading clubs in recent months.

Despite widespread interest in the last transfer window, he opted to stay at Craven Cottage for the Cottagers’ return to the Premier League.

And he now looks set to extend his stay. Negotiations are in early stages, but Fulham are reportedly confident discussions will be successfully resolved without any major issues.

Last season’s Championship player of the year made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in August 2016. He has since made 89 first-team appearances, including five of Fulham’s Premier League games so far this season.

He joined the club as an eight-year-old in 2008.

The England Under-21 international initially played at left-back, but now plays most of his football in a wide attacking position.