Spurs star Toby Alderweireld shares photo of his new baby daughter

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to social media to share a photo of his newborn baby daughter Ayla.

The Belgium international’s Twitter account has been peppered in recent months with messages about preparing to be a parent with wife Shani Van Mieghem and looking forward to welcoming their first child into the world.

Today he has been able to do so.

Posting a picture of his daughter on Twitter, the 29-year-old told his followers: “Delighted to present our precious daughter, Ayla! #soproud.”