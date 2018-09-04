Spurs star Toby Alderweireld shares photo of his new baby daughter
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to social media to share a photo of his newborn baby daughter Ayla.
The Belgium international’s Twitter account has been peppered in recent months with messages about preparing to be a parent with wife Shani Van Mieghem and looking forward to welcoming their first child into the world.
Today he has been able to do so.
Posting a picture of his daughter on Twitter, the 29-year-old told his followers: “Delighted to present our precious daughter, Ayla! #soproud.”
Delighted to present our precious daughter, Ayla! 😘❤ #soproud pic.twitter.com/FC4YdxXdQT
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 4, 2018