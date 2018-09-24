Spurs target Jack Grealish signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Jack Grealish have been dealt a blow after he signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old midfielder was the subject of interest from Spurs during the summer transfer window, with the north Londoners lodging a £25m bid.

Villa, who were at that stage in dire financial difficulties, held firm and refused to sell their academy product. They have now succeeded in tying him down to a deal running until June 2023.

Reports over the weekend suggested the Birmingham-born player would sign a new contract this week. Sky Sports reports that he has now put pen to paper on the extended deal.

Grealish was part of the Villa squad that was defeated by Fulham in last season’s Championship playoff final.

Former England Under-21 international and Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Grealish has been touted for a senior England call-up in recent weeks.

He has made 117 appearances for Villa since making his debut in the 2013/14 season.