Suspension confirmation for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Juventus vs Man Utd games

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for both of Juventus’ Champions League games against his former club Manchester United.

The Portugal international was sent-off for violent conduct during his side’s group stage opener against Spanish side Valencia after pulling the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

Although it was a soft red card, the offence of violent conduct came with a risk of Ronaldo being banned for longer than the mandatory one match.

But UEFA today ruled that he will only be suspended for one game. That rules him out of the game against Swiss side Young Boys, but ensures he will be available for both parts of the double-header against United.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body met today to discuss the red card and decided the 33-year-old should only be banned for one match.

A statement on its website reads: “The CEDB has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo for one (1) UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible.”