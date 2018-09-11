Tottenham tracking Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England Under-21 international, who could make his senior debut against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium this evening, is being monitored by Spurs.

Chilwell, aged 21, has been on the radar of several top clubs for a couple of years. But he has kicked on this season, establishing himself as the Foxes’ first-choice left-back and playing all four Premier League games to date.

Tottenham are tipped to make their move at the end of the season, when Chilwell enters the final two years of his Leicester contract.

Liverpool and Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal both had bids for Chilwell rejected in January 2016. At that stage he was yet to make his first-team debut for the Foxes.

The interest in Chilwell will raise further questions over the long-term future of Danny Rose, aged 28, who is set to start for England ahead of Chilwell this evening.