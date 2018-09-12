Tottenham vs Liverpool preview

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool return to action Tottenham Hotspur in the early game on Saturday.

The Reds travel to Wembley hoping to make it five wins from their first five games, but Spurs will want to bounce back from losing their 100 per cent record last time out.

Tottenham team news

Star striker Harry Kane was supposed to be rested for England’s friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday night, but was pressed into action as a second-half substitute.

Midfielder Dele Alli had already withdrawn from the squad with a slight thigh injury, but is expected to be fit to face Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could return from his thigh injury, but remains a doubt.

Liverpool team news

Attacking midfielder Adam Lallana is a doubt with the groin injury that forced him to pull out of the England squad to face Spain and Switzerland.

Substitute goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is carrying a hand injury, but should be able to take his place in the bench.

Dejan Lovren (pelvis) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ACL knee) remain sidelined with their long-term injuries.

Possible Starting XIs

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Moura, Kane

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Form

Tottenham lost their 100 per cent record in a 2-1 defeat to Watford before the international break. Prior to that, they had won their opening three fixtures against Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester United.

Liverpool are sitting at the top of the table after four wins from their four games against West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. They beat the Foxes 1-2 last time out. A goal difference +8 puts them above Chelsea and Watford, the other teams with a 100 per cent record.

Betting guide

We’ve scoured the odds among the best bookmakers online and, unusually for a clash between two of the Premier League’s bigger clubs, the bookies have the away side as favourites for this game. Liverpool are 7/5 to get the victory over Spurs.

That makes them slight favourites over Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are 17/10 to win. The draw is 5/2.