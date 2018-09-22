Trent Alexander-Arnold on bitter rivalry with Jesse Lingard

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold says he has a bitter rivalry with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.

The 19-year-old, who has established himself as the Reds’ first-choice right-back in the early stages of the season, says the rivalry is put aside when the pair are England team-mates.

Tensions between the pair were seen publicly when a video was published showing them in dispute on the training ground with England.

Alexander-Arnold told the BBC: “It was just two teams in training in a small-sided game. He was on the other team and he felt that we cheated – which we never.

“Obviously I was gloating a bit and I wanted to shake hands at the end of the game and he refused because he was angry.

“He said if I hit the crossbar then he’d shake my hand. So I aimed for the crossbar and hit it.

“There’s a huge rivalry and I think now the way the England set up is, when we go for England duty we’re all team-mates and obviously when we’re back on club duties it’s normal service resumed and it’s a bitter rivalry.”

The teenager has three caps for England, all of which have been won this year. He was part of the Liverpool squad that reached the Champions League final last season.

Lingard, aged 25, has 20 caps and two goals for England. He has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League with United.