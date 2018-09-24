Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton

Arsenal continued their good run of form with a 2-0 win over Everton in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the Gunners victory over the Toffees. Strikers Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and a four successive win.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

C O Y G ⚽️☄️ pic.twitter.com/On7mzQOAYZ — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) September 23, 2018

Tough start to the game, but we fight for another important 3 points. Thank you for the support 🙌 #COYG pic.twitter.com/L3lKW1wkMX — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) September 23, 2018

4 out of 4💥 pic.twitter.com/ZQ0S9G41rz — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 23, 2018

Clean sheet 🙌

3 points 💥

Straight onto Wednesday 💪#COYG pic.twitter.com/1mThbXBTDM — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 23, 2018