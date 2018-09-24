Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton

Arsenal continued their good run of form with a 2-0 win over Everton in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the Gunners victory over the Toffees. Strikers Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and a four successive win.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.