Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton
Arsenal continued their good run of form with a 2-0 win over Everton in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the Gunners victory over the Toffees. Strikers Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on the scoresheet.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and a four successive win.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
C O Y G ⚽️☄️ pic.twitter.com/On7mzQOAYZ
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) September 23, 2018
Tough start to the game, but we fight for another important 3 points. Thank you for the support 🙌 #COYG pic.twitter.com/L3lKW1wkMX
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) September 23, 2018
4 out of 4💥 pic.twitter.com/ZQ0S9G41rz
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 23, 2018
Another victory at home against Everton! Well done guys! 👍🏻💪🏻#COYG #wearethearsenal #wearethearsenal🔴 #arsenal #yagunnersya pic.twitter.com/FHjLYtbtcG
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) September 23, 2018
Clean sheet 🙌
3 points 💥
Straight onto Wednesday 💪#COYG pic.twitter.com/1mThbXBTDM
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 23, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Another game another win, good to get our fifth in a row and a clean sheet 👊🏽🔴 #ARSEVE #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/BIMduJ2zo2
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 23, 2018
4 / 4 🔥 #COYG pic.twitter.com/IK3illtisP
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 23, 2018
4 consecutive wins in the league! 😎⚽ Let's keep this momentum going 🔥 #NotBad #YaGunnersYa #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/W5CNRuNWSG
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 23, 2018