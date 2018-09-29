Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford
Arsenal left it late before securing all three points against Watford this afternoon.
The Gunners had to weight until the final 10 minutes to make their breakthrough against the Hornets.
Craig Cathcart’s 81st minute own goal, followed by Mesut Ozil’s sidefooted finish on 93 minutes gave Unai Emery’s side a fifth successive Premier League win.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Great result again!💥⚽ Just what we wanted. Definitely heading in the right direction. ↗ #YaGunnersYa 😎 #Mira 😘 #Lina 😘 #COYG #ARSWAT @arsenal pic.twitter.com/Ss859KLUqO
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 29, 2018
Winners 🙌🏽⚽️ 3 more points #COYG pic.twitter.com/KE7s3Le7WC
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 29, 2018
Tough battle today and strong performance to get the 3 points again! #COYG pic.twitter.com/lulA3KQaIU
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) September 29, 2018
2:0 at home against Watford. Nice team work! 👍🏻🔝#COYG #wearethearsenal #yagunnersya #arsenal pic.twitter.com/2qHDltMsS1
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) September 29, 2018
🍒.. #COYG pic.twitter.com/gUjMU4dn8Z
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 29, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Clean Sheet, 2 goals, 3 points! Tough game but in the end a deserved London derby win 🔥🙌🏽 #ARSWAT #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/eIbI4JPO5F
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 29, 2018
Getting used to this winning feeling 🔥 #COYG pic.twitter.com/sCaPKnw2nZ
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 29, 2018