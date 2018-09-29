Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford

Arsenal left it late before securing all three points against Watford this afternoon.

The Gunners had to weight until the final 10 minutes to make their breakthrough against the Hornets.

Craig Cathcart’s 81st minute own goal, followed by Mesut Ozil’s sidefooted finish on 93 minutes gave Unai Emery’s side a fifth successive Premier League win.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Tough battle today and strong performance to get the 3 points again! #COYG pic.twitter.com/lulA3KQaIU — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) September 29, 2018