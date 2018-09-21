Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Europa League win over Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal started their Europa League campaign with victory over Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Playing their first European game under new coach Unai Emery, the Gunners raced into a 4-0 lead over their Ukrainian opponents.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (two), Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil put the north Londoners in total control.

But the visitors fired back with two goals to give the scoreline a bit more respectability.

After the final whistle, Arsenal’s players took to social media to give their reactions to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.