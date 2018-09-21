Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-1 win at PAOK

Chelsea got their Europa League campaign off the a winning start with a 0-1 away win at PAOK yesterday.

The Blues travelled to Greece for their first European fixture under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

An early strike from Brazil international Willian proved to be the only goal of the game.

After the final whistle, the match-winner and his team-mates posted on social media to give their reaction to the match.

Here’s what they had to say.