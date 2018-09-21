Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-1 win at PAOK
Chelsea got their Europa League campaign off the a winning start with a 0-1 away win at PAOK yesterday.
The Blues travelled to Greece for their first European fixture under new boss Maurizio Sarri.
An early strike from Brazil international Willian proved to be the only goal of the game.
After the final whistle, the match-winner and his team-mates posted on social media to give their reaction to the match.
Here’s what they had to say.
Uma honra para mim poder ser capitão do @chelseafc
em nossa estreia na Europa League. Ótimo trabalho pessoal, mais uma vitória importante! 💪🏿👊🏿⚽️ #comeonchelsea #CFC #W22 #europaleague pic.twitter.com/fAffabER0u
— Willian (@willianborges88) September 20, 2018
It felt so good to be back on the pitch. Good win to start off the EL. 🙏🏻 @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/l4gPiN3dGl
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 20, 2018
All three points for us 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #UEL @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/7TkqPpgnFV
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) September 20, 2018
Good start in the @EuropaLeague . Everything’s ok despite the incident at the end of the game. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻🔵 / Buen comienzo en la Europa League. Pequeño susto al final, pero todo ok #CFC #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4LqksFWgJ
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 20, 2018
Important to start the @EuropaLeague with a win! 💪🏼⚽️ #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC
Importante empezar la @EuropaLeague con una victoria! 💪🏼⚽️ #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/yYhhnEmflq
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) September 20, 2018
A good win to start the competition! #CFC 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/EuzsovIfv5
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 20, 2018