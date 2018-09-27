Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Liverpool

Chelsea inflicted a first defeat of the season on Liverpool to knock them out of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues came from behind at Anfield to record a 1-2 win in their third round tie.

Daniel Sturridge gave the Reds the lead in the 58th minute, but goals from Emerson Palmieri on 79 minutes and Eden Hazard on 85 minutes secured the comeback victory for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match.