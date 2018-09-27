Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Liverpool

Chelsea inflicted a first defeat of the season on Liverpool to knock them out of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues came from behind at Anfield to record a 1-2 win in their third round tie.

Daniel Sturridge gave the Reds the lead in the 58th minute, but goals from Emerson Palmieri on 79 minutes and Eden Hazard on 85 minutes secured the comeback victory for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match.

What a great night, what a moment!!! First goal,qualification and very happy to play my first 90min this season!!! Well done Blues!! 💙💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/QSV1xFDc8e — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) September 26, 2018

Great to go through to the next round. What a goal to win the game from @hazardeden10 .

Well done lads 🙌👌. pic.twitter.com/rxzBakixkm — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) September 26, 2018

Happy for the win and qualification in a difficult stadium! Now's time to focus on Saturday! Thanks for your amazing support 💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/zpd8dFsF5X — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 26, 2018