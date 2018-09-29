Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Liverpool lost their 100 per cent record but maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea this evening.
The Reds looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed to Eden Hazard’s goal going into the closing stages.
But substitute Daniel Sturridge struck a spectacular equaliser in the 89th minute to salvage a point for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Big point away from home🙌🏽… @DanielSturridge 🚀☄️🔥. Thanks for the travelling support, safe journeys home #LFC pic.twitter.com/qeesXQJzB0
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) September 29, 2018
Fantastic support again – we deserved that … get in @danielsturridge 🙌🏻 🔴#magicfeet #whatagoal #casualasyoulike #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ZizFOhKSAu
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 29, 2018
We're still undefeated after a tough away game and thanks to a beautiful goal of @DanielSturridge 💥⚽️! Thanks to the fans who were at Stamford Bridge #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dNqQPVdEjP
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 29, 2018
Stunning strike Studge! 🚀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PQZV0Z6jhs
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 29, 2018