Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Liverpool lost their 100 per cent record but maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea this evening.

The Reds looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed to Eden Hazard’s goal going into the closing stages.

But substitute Daniel Sturridge struck a spectacular equaliser in the 89th minute to salvage a point for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Big point away from home🙌🏽… @DanielSturridge 🚀☄️🔥. Thanks for the travelling support, safe journeys home #LFC pic.twitter.com/qeesXQJzB0 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) September 29, 2018