Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Liverpool lost their 100 per cent record but maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea this evening.

The Reds looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed to Eden Hazard’s goal going into the closing stages.

But substitute Daniel Sturridge struck a spectacular equaliser in the 89th minute to salvage a point for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.