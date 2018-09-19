Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 3-2 win over PSG

Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion in their Champions League opener last night.

Last season’s beaten finalists raced into a 2-0 first-half lead at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but they were pegged back by the visitors in the second half.

Substitute Roberto Firmino popped up with a late winner to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 3-2 win.

Here’s what the players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Not a bad start to our Champions League campaign. Now is time to recover and get ready for the weekend! — Virgil van Dijk

European nights at Anfield… great result. Thanks for your support, onto the next one — Joe Gomez

Great opening game of the Champions League. On to more of these nights! FANS WERE UNREAL — Georginio Wijnaldum