Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 3-2 win over PSG
Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion in their Champions League opener last night.
Last season’s beaten finalists raced into a 2-0 first-half lead at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but they were pegged back by the visitors in the second half.
Substitute Roberto Firmino popped up with a late winner to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 3-2 win.
Here’s what the players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Still buzzing from that atmosphere last night! We worked hard for those 3pts 💪🏻 #UCL #AllezAllezAllez #Bobbyhasaneyeforgoal #oneeyehesonlygotoneeye #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9qnQl8L2tC
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 19, 2018
Not a bad start to our @ChampionsLeague campaign. Now is time to recover and get ready for the weekend! #UCL 😁 pic.twitter.com/BkvhJpYbEk
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 19, 2018
European nights at Anfield🔴🔥… great result. Thanks for your support, onto the next one #LFC pic.twitter.com/nrGQaWmScT
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) September 18, 2018
Great opening game of the @championsleague💪🏿 On to more of these nights #YNWA🔴! FANS WERE UNREAL 😍👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MF1ftiDYsw
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 18, 2018
Great team performance tonight! 💥 Good start of our @ChampionsLeague campaign! 💪🏼 #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/S3FKAQZ2X0
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 18, 2018
In the land of the blind, one eye is King Bobby!! pic.twitter.com/veBLG3LqDY
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 18, 2018