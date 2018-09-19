Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 3-2 win over PSG

Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion in their Champions League opener last night.

Last season’s beaten finalists raced into a 2-0 first-half lead at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but they were pegged back by the visitors in the second half.

Substitute Roberto Firmino popped up with a late winner to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 3-2 win.

Here’s what the players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

View this post on Instagram

👁 #YnWa❤️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on