Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to making it from 7 from 7 vs Southampton

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season by making it seven wins from seven games against Southampton today.

A Wesley Hoedt own goal and strikes from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah – all in the first-half – gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable victory over the Saints at Anfield.

After the final whistle, the table-topping Reds took to social media to give their reaction to the match and maintaining their 100 per cent record.

Here’s what they had to say.