Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to making it from 7 from 7 vs Southampton
Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season by making it seven wins from seven games against Southampton today.
A Wesley Hoedt own goal and strikes from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah – all in the first-half – gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable victory over the Saints at Anfield.
After the final whistle, the table-topping Reds took to social media to give their reaction to the match and maintaining their 100 per cent record.
Here’s what they had to say.
TEAM! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ziwSyLLqka
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 22, 2018
Proud to be part of this team #seveninarow #YNWA pic.twitter.com/V58ZYhGaFu
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 22, 2018