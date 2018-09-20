Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 0-3 win over Young Boys
Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a 0-3 win over Young Boys in their group stage opener last night.
Two goals from Paul Pogba and a third from his French compatriot Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory in Berne.
After the final whistle, several United players posted on social media to give their reaction to the their efforts.
Here’s what they had to say about the match.
Champions League mode 🔛 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SvINocTn66
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 19, 2018
This important win was the best way to make my debut with this great club in the Champions League! 💪🏻🔴⚪ #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SjRdIcQBdH
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) September 19, 2018
3⃣ points
3⃣ goals
✅ Clean sheet
❤ @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/puz7jRqDwE
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 19, 2018
Very well boys, first 3 points in UCL ! #MUFC ⚽️🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/0QW3WfyBmH
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) September 19, 2018
Good to be back! Thanks to all our fans❤ #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LilVQVdMFv
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 19, 2018
Up and running in the @ChampionsLeague Thanks to all the travelling fans 👏🏽🔴 #mufc #ucl pic.twitter.com/qB0U8gcoau
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 19, 2018
Great win and thank you so much for your support you are the best 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/1QapnRaKiD
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) September 19, 2018
Good night’s work in Switzerland @ManUtd ✨🇨🇭 #UCL pic.twitter.com/pa47F5vLI3
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 20, 2018