Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 0-3 win over Young Boys

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a 0-3 win over Young Boys in their group stage opener last night.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and a third from his French compatriot Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory in Berne.

After the final whistle, several United players posted on social media to give their reaction to the their efforts.

Here’s what they had to say about the match.