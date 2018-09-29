Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 0-2 win at Huddersfield

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent blip seems to be behind them after they recorded a third successive win in today’s Premier League game at Huddersfield Town.

Two first-half goals from star striker Harry Kane secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and move them up to fourth in the table.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Happy with the performance and 3 points. Now we need @RyderCupEurope to win to top off a good weekend 👍 #THFC #COYS #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/5B7720EukS — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 29, 2018