Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur ended their losing streak with a 1-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.
Striker Harry Kane, who had been on a three-match goal drought, was back on the scoresheet to give Spurs the lead from the penalty spot.
Erik Lamela doubled his side’s lead in the 76th minute.
The Seagulls pulled a goal back in injury time through Anthony Knockaert, but Mauricio Pochettino’s held on to end a run of three straight defeats.
Here’s what the players had to say about getting back to winning ways.
That's more like it! A great performance. 3 points. Enjoy the rest of the weekend. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/P6PDHuE5F7
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 22, 2018
Que alegría volver a ganar! Muy contento con la actuación del equipo! Vamos!
So happy to get back to winning ways! Come on! #COYS pic.twitter.com/CzAjcwsOEe
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) September 22, 2018
Back to winning ways #COYS pic.twitter.com/F7JEsCUX3m
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) September 22, 2018
Nice to have this feeling back! #COYS pic.twitter.com/CdFc7nUWil
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) September 22, 2018
Back on winning ways! #COYS pic.twitter.com/jy9SFOzSWD
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 22, 2018
➕3⃣! Happy to get back on winning ways! Tres puntos importantes para volver a la victoria. ¡Vamos! #COYS pic.twitter.com/3zRl20lxsL
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) September 22, 2018
Back to business. pic.twitter.com/uDWe93TOsr
— Dele (@dele_official) September 22, 2018