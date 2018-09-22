Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur ended their losing streak with a 1-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

Striker Harry Kane, who had been on a three-match goal drought, was back on the scoresheet to give Spurs the lead from the penalty spot.

Erik Lamela doubled his side’s lead in the 76th minute.

The Seagulls pulled a goal back in injury time through Anthony Knockaert, but Mauricio Pochettino’s held on to end a run of three straight defeats.

Here’s what the players had to say about getting back to winning ways.