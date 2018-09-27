Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players react to beating Watford

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s Carabao Cup third round win over Watford.

Dele Alli struck the winning penalty in his hometown of Milton Keynes to secure a shootout victory. The tie was played at Stadium:MK as work continues on Spurs’ new stadium.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the toast of his team-mates after saving two of the Hornets’ penalties.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say.

