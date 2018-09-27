Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players react to beating Watford
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s Carabao Cup third round win over Watford.
Dele Alli struck the winning penalty in his hometown of Milton Keynes to secure a shootout victory. The tie was played at Stadium:MK as work continues on Spurs’ new stadium.
Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the toast of his team-mates after saving two of the Hornets’ penalties.
Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say.
Amazing night. 🙌⚪️🔵 #COYS pic.twitter.com/deRyM3PM83
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) September 26, 2018
Into the next round. 🏆👊 Thanks for your support.
A la próxima ronda!! Vamos Spurs!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/RGnyLW7blu
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) September 27, 2018
Amazing feeling leading @spursofficial out tonight and scoring in my hometown! On to the next round 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LAhxxu2ZNI
— Dele (@dele_official) September 26, 2018
On to the next round #COYS #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/9yEJjTQz7g
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) September 27, 2018
Into the next round 💪
Thanks @GazzanigaPaulo 😜😜
A la siguiente ronda! Gracias @GazzanigaPaulo 😜😄#COYS #CarabaoCup #Spurs #EL11 pic.twitter.com/x1ifVqkJo4
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) September 27, 2018
Happy to be back with a victory ! Let's go to the next round 👊🏿 #COYS #CarabaoCup #MS17 pic.twitter.com/DxpZJouLfp
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 27, 2018
Into the next round! ⚽️👍🏻 #COYS #CarabaoCup #THFC pic.twitter.com/HFFvUTBA9l
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 26, 2018
Next round!! #COYS #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/GyMRxVu4GR
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 26, 2018
COYS 💪🏻@GazzanigaPaulo 👏🏻
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) September 26, 2018
Well done lads 🙌 https://t.co/BcaMXLqhFQ
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 26, 2018