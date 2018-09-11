Update on Luke Shaw injury layoff

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been ruled out of the club’s next two games, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off after a sickening clash with Spain’s Dani Carvajal during England’s defeat at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Fears that Shaw has suffered a serious head injury were allayed when he tweeted from the dressing room after the game, but he did suffer a concussion.

He will not be considered for United’s return to Premier League action against Watford this weekend. He is also set to miss the Champions League group stage opener against Swiss outfit Young Boys next week.

The Red Devils are not prepared to take any risks with Shaw, who has been a star performer in their first four fixtures of the 2018/19 campaign.

Assuming there are no further complications, he is set to return to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 22.