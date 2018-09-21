Video: Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla

Arsenal recorded a 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in Unai Emery’s first European game in charge.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as the Gunners kicked off their Europa League campaign. The Gabon international scored two goals, with Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also getting on the scoresheet.

Having taken a 4-0 lead, Arsenal let their opponents back into the game in the final quarter. Vorskla scored two goals late on to dent the Gunners’ goal difference.