Video: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira on target in Uruguay training

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared video footage of him finding the net in Uruguay training.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Sampdoria is in Houston, Texas, for a friendly against Mexico this evening. He is in line to win his ninth cap for his country.

Before the game, there was time for a final training session on the pitch at the NRG Stadium overnight.

You can see Torreira taking a shot and finding the target in the video below.