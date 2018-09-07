Video: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira on target in Uruguay training
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared video footage of him finding the net in Uruguay training.
The 22-year-old summer signing from Sampdoria is in Houston, Texas, for a friendly against Mexico this evening. He is in line to win his ninth cap for his country.
Before the game, there was time for a final training session on the pitch at the NRG Stadium overnight.
You can see Torreira taking a shot and finding the target in the video below.
🎯⚽️💪🏻🇺🇾 #LT14 pic.twitter.com/NeO9yAcb25
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) September 7, 2018