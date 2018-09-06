Video: Emerson Palmieri’s Italy initiation captured by Chelsea team-mate Jorginho
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has been initiated into Italy’s ranks after winning his first call-up.
The 24-year-old was named in the Azzurri’s squad to face Poland and Portugal in the Nations League, which meant he was required to go through the age-old tradition of standing on a chair and singing for his new team-mates.
His Chelsea club-mate Jorginho – another Brazil-born member of Italy’s squad – was on hand to capture the initiation ceremony on camera and share it with the world.
Initiation time for @EmersonPalmieri! 🇮🇹🎤
🎥: Jorginho pic.twitter.com/ob8jivECCz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2018