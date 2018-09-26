Video: Frank Lampard discusses beating his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho’s Man Utd side

Frank Lampard got one over his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho as his Derby County side knocked Mourinho’s Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup last night.

The Rams beat 10-man United 7-8 on penalties in their third round tie at Old Trafford.

Lampard’s team fell behind early on, but fought back to take a 1-2 lead. United needed Marouane Fellaini’s injury time goal to take the tie to extra time, but lost to the Championship club in the shootout.

After the game, Lampard said: “I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it’s right up there.

“To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did.”

You can see more of his post-match thoughts in the videos below.



