Video: Laurent Koscielny kicks a ball on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium again

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has hit another milestone in his recovery from injury by kicking a ball on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

The France international, aged 33, was joined by his son Noah for the kickabout.

Koscielny hasn’t played since picking up an achilles injury in the Europa League semi-final clash with AC Milan last April.

The injury ruled him out of a place in eventual winners France’s World Cup squad.

Despite the appearance on the pitch with his son, Koscielny is not expected to return to competitive action until November.