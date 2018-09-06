Video: Liverpool’s Alisson makes a top save in Brazil

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson seems to have shaken off the considerable coverage of his howler against Leicester City last weekend.

The Brazil star has linked up with his national team ahead of their friendlies against the USA and El Salvador.

He shared a video of him working on his shot-stopping and recovery speed in training with the Selecao.

The Reds star, a summer signing from Roma, told his Twitter followers he was “working hard”.

You can see Alisson making a save in the video below.