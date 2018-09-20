Video: Man Utd youngster makes stunning De Gea-esque save

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is once again making a good impression while out on loan.

After starring for Shrewsbury Town last season, the 21-year-old is spending the season at Sheffield United. He was in action against Birmingham City yesterday evening and produced some top saves.

The pick of the bunch was reminiscent of his more illustrious club-mate David De Gea. Henderson saved from Spanish midfielder Jota by extending his right leg and diverting the shot away from goal with his toes.