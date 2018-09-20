Video: Paul Pogba explains his 26-step penalty run-up

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been discussing his 26-step penalty run-up during last night’s 0-3 win over Young Boys in the Champions League.

The World Cup winner scored two of United’s goals, with one of them coming from the penalty spot.

Pogba’s unusual run-up to his spot-kick caught the eye. He packed in a series of short steps before reaching the ball and putting it into the net.

After the match, the France international said: “I just tried to stabilise the goalkeeper and put the ball in. I did it today.”

Here’s the penalty in question.