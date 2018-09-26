Video: Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho in fresh training ground clash this morning

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho’s relationship appears to have suffered another blow this morning after TV cameras caught them clashing on the training ground at Carrington.

Mourinho appears to snub a handshake with Pogba as he bounded onto the training ground at the start of today’s session.

That prompts an icy stare from the World Cup winner, before Mourinho can be seen making a comment with a half-smile on his face.

Whatever was said seems to irk Pogba, who is not in a mood to let it go.

Team-mate Marcus Rashford eventually intervenes to encourage Pogba to calm down and focus on training.

You can see footage of the incident below.