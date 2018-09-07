Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold settles training ground row with Man Utd and Chelsea stars in style

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold found the perfect way to settle a training pitch row with his England colleagues.

The right-back was in dispute with Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek over a controversial moment at the end of a training game.

Alexander-Arnold was trying to shake hands and calling upon his England colleagues to be graceful in defeat, while Lingard and Loftus-Cheek accused him of cheating.

When Lingard challenges Alexander-Arnold to hit the crossbar to settle the argument, the Liverpool starlet obliges in style.