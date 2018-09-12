Watford vs Man Utd preview

Watford and Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break in a Saturday tea-time kick-off at Vicarage Road.

If you had been told before the start of the season that one side would be going into this game with a 100 per cent record and the other sitting in mid-table, you would have probably got their identities mixed up.

Watford are sitting third in the table, while United are down in 10th.

Watford team news

All of the Hornets’ international players appear to have come through their recent matches unscathed and should be available for selection, so Premier League manager of the month Javi Gracia will hope to name an unchanged team for a fifth successive Premier League game.

Gerard Deulofeu could return from his groin strain, though it remains to be seen whether Gracia opts to include him in a squad for the first time this season.

Long-term absentees Tom Cleverley (fractured metatarsal) and Tom Cleverley (achilles) remain sidelined.

Man Utd team news

Left-back Luke Shaw, who has been a star performer in United’s first four games of the season, is ruled out due to the concussion he sustained in England’s defeat to Spain last weekend.

Striker Marcus Rashford, who has scored two goals in two games for England, is suspended following his red card at Burnley last time out.

Centre-back Phil Jones (hamstring) is out, while midfielder Marouane Fellaini (back) and defender Marcos Rojo (knock) are doubts.

Manager Jose Mourinho must decide what roles to give summer signing Fred after his trip to the USA for international duty with Brazil.

Possible Starting XIs

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Gray, Deeney

Man Utd: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

Form

Watford have had a sensational start to the season. They currently sit third in the table after four wins from four games. Their victory over Tottenham last time out came after wins over Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

United have been underwhelming so far this campaign. Victories over Leicester and Burnley bookended back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham. The two wins and two defeats leave Jose Mourinho side in 10th place.

Betting guide

The bookmakers see Watford’s unbeaten start to the season coming to an abrupt end this weekend. Visitors United are big favourites to win this one at 5/6.

A home win for the Hornets is a very tempting 16/5. That’s possibly worth a punt given their form, so it will be interesting to see if the tipsters at Matchora pick that out as one of their predictions. If you fancy the points to be shared at Vicarage Road, you can get odds of 12/5 on the draw.