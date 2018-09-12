Xherdan Shaqiri parody account riles Liverpool fans with Mo Salah title jibe

A Twitter account bearing the name of Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has provoked fury among Reds fans on social media by pointing out that star man Mo Salah once celebrated the Reds losing the Premier League title.

The @SneakyShaqiri parody account shared video footage of Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip at Anfield, which allowed Demba Ba to score the goal that cost Liverpool the 2012/13 season.

In a light-hearted and ironic pitch for more playing time for Switzerland international Shaqiri, the account wrote: “Reminder that Salah celebrated the Gerrard Slip that cost us the title…”

Salah was a Chelsea player at the time and celebrated the goal with Ba.

But Liverpool fans did not see the funny side. @SneakyShaqiri has been documenting some of the anger and vitriol directed towards him in response to the tweet.