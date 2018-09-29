Zinedine Zidane taking English lessons to land Man Utd job

Zinedine Zidane is taking English lessons in an effort to put himself in prime position to get the Manchester United manager’s job if Jose Mourinho is sacked, according to The Sun.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid after winning a third successive Champions League title at the end of last season.

With Mourinho’s future under close scrutiny amid poor results and clashes with his players, Zidane is reportedly brushing up on his English.

The former France international has set his sights on the Old Trafford hot seat. He has turned down numerous job offers in order to make sure he remains available to take the United job immediately if it were to become available.

His two-and-a-half years in charge at the Bernabeu remain his only senior managerial experience. He won 104 of his 149 games in charge.

Zidane had previously spent two years coaching Los Blancos’s B team, Real Madrid Castilla.