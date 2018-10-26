Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Everton game

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton due to injury.

The Chile international missed the midweek defeat to Juventus and is still sidelined for Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park.

He made a cameo appearance from the bench in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Manager Jose Mourinho says Sanchez’s absence is due to injury, but he also discussed the former Arsenal man’s physical condition.

He later went on to discuss national teams not looking after their players. Those comments seem to be directed at Chile.

Sanchez flew directly to London from South America on the Thursday before United’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Mourinho said of Sanchez: “In this moment he’s struggling, because he’s injured and because he come to the Chelsea match to try to help the team, but his physical condition was not good and then he had to stop and he was not available for Juventus and he is not available for tomorrow again.

“So now the point is to be physically in the best conditions. I think he’s the kind of player that needs to be really sharp to play his best game.”

Mourinho added: “We played against Newcastle and we go to the national team period in a good situation and then after two weeks we lost [Diego] Dalot in Portugal, we lost [Marouane] Fellaini in Belgium, we lost Alexis with Chile, we lost who else? [Scott] McTominay with Scotland.”

Sanchez has scored just one goal for the Red Devils in eight appearances for them so far this season.

He scored three goals in 18 games last season after joining from Arsenal in the winter transfer window, compared to eight goals in 19 games for the Gunners in the first-half of the season.